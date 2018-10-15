California Inc.: American Airlines to detail $1.6 billion upgrade at LAX

Rubbed wrong: The Atlantic spotlights Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), who is none too pleased with what he sees as Silicon Valley’s too-smug attitude. “I still believe myself to be a very tech-friendly policymaker,” he says. “But I was rubbed the wrong way by the arrogance of the technology companies and the presumption that they knew what was best for everyone. There was this whole idea: You policy guys just shouldn’t worry. We’re a lot smarter. We’ll take care of things.”