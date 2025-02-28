Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Desert train heists and Harry Potter at the Pantages

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
You’ll find coyote behavior, desert train heists, Roberta Flack, Harry Potter and more in this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re quizzing you on coyote habitats, Roberta Flack’s accomplishments, Mojave Desert train heists and a spy-franchise switch-up.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz for the last week of February. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

LOS ANGELES -- FEBRUARY 5, 2025: Claire L. Evans of Yacht with the bumper stickers she makes at her home in Highland Park, California on Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Chiara Alexa / For The Times)

L.A.’s gone all in on hyper-specific bumper stickers — the weirder the better

It’s hard to drive anywhere in the city right now without seeing an irreverent bumper sticker. Here’s how the trend went beyond ‘Coexist’ and into overdrive.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about a major firing by Mayor Karen Bass, a Sundance-inspired film festival’s change of venue, the boy-wizard stage play now at the Hollywood Pantages, local coyote behavior, a series of Mojave Desert train heists and the New York Yankees’ decision to switch up a policy that’s been in place since 1976.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

