Dow climbs above 21,000 points as stocks surge

U.S. stocks surged in early trading Wednesday, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time. Banks and other financial stocks led the gainers amid fresh expectations that interest rates will rise. Energy companies also rose as oil prices headed higher.

The rally came a day after President Trump addressed Congress, reiterating plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.

The Dow jumped 242 points, or 1.2%, to 21,055 as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 24 points, or 1%, to 2,387. The Nasdaq composite index rose 59 points, or 1%, to 5,885. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a bullish signal on the economy. The Russell 2000 index climbed 24 points, or 1.7%, to 1,410.

TRUMP SPEECH: In his speech, Trump struck a less confrontational tone than usual and steered away from dramatically negative descriptions of the state of the U.S. economy. He also reiterated his pledges to reform taxes, slash red tape and ramp up spending on defense and infrastructure projects. The promises have helped send U.S. stock benchmarks to records, but Trump offered little by way of detail.

Analysis: Trump shifts from doom-and-gloom to a more optimistic vision. But he offers no clarity on how we'll get there »

BANK BOOST: Investors bid up bank shares in anticipation that interest rates will rise. JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.9% to $93.24. Goldman Sachs rose 2.8% to $254.90.

LUMBER JACKED: Builders FirstSource, a maker of building materials, jumped 10.1% to $14.25, getting a boost from rising lumber prices.

BUILD IT: Lowe's climbed 8.5% to $80.73 after the home improvement retailer's latest quarterly earnings and outlook beat Wall Street's forecasts.

PUMPED: Big 5 Sporting Goods jumped 9% to $14.66 after the athletic gear retailer delivered strong quarterly results.

DISAPPOINTING RESULTS: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises dived 31.2% to $11.35 after the energy sector supply company's latest quarterly report card and guidance fell short of analysts' expectations.

SALES SLUMP: Best Buy fell 4.9% to $41.96 after the consumer electronics chain reported weak sales and issued an outlook that failed to impress analysts.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 1.4%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.6%, and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.1%. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2%. South Korea's markets were closed for a holiday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1%.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5%, at $54.30 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, was up 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $56.77 a barrel in London.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell and yields rose after a key Federal Reserve official, New York Fed President William Dudley, said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.46% from Tuesday’s 2.40%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.92 yen from Tuesday's 112.17 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0533 from $1.0597.

