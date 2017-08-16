Trump dissolves advisory panels as more CEOs quit

President Trump announced Wednesday that he is dissolving two of his advisory panels, a decision that came as a wave of the panels’ members decided to depart.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” he said on Twitter.

The chief executives of 3M Co. and Campbell Soup were the latest to announce their departures. The CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel quit Monday, and on Tuesday, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing trade group and two AFL-CIO members left.

