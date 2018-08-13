A. Quincy Jones-designed home in Brentwood fetches $3.4 million

In the hills of Brentwood, a renovated and restored showplace designed by noted modernist A. Quincy Jones has sold for $3.362 million in a deal that played out off-market.
Built in 1950, the Midcentury Modern-style keeps the eyes moving with its dramatic roofline, original design details and wall-to-wall windows that take in canyon, city and ocean views. The recent renovation stripped away years of paint and other elements, returning the house to its raw wood-and-concrete form.
At the heart of the house is a step-down living room with a block concrete fireplace that extends outside. The roughly 2,000 square feet of open-plan space holds an eat-in kitchen, a dining area, four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Wrap-around wood-decking stretches around the wide back of the home to create additional living space outside.
Jones, who died in 1979, was known for his innovative and distinct modernist style. Among his notable projects is the Israel House in Brentwood and the Brody House in Holmby Hills.
In addition this his design pedigree, Jones was also known for urban planning and ushering in the use of greenbelts in new developments. In 1969, he won the AIA Firm of the Year award with partner Frederick Emmons.
Christina Collins of Hilton & Hyland and Stephen Sigoloff of the Agency were the listing agents. Simon Beardmore of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.