Does your child need a personal stylist? Stitch Fix wants to help

Stitch Fix Kids, which launched Tuesday, functions similarly to its adult counterpart. At signup, customers pay a $20 styling fee and fill out a questionnaire that asks about their size, shape, budget and style preference. Stitch Fix’s personal stylists and data scientists then compile and ship a box of eight to 12 garments and accessories, based on the customer’s profile. (Boxes for adults contain five items.) Customers return what they don’t want and pay for what they keep. There are no membership or subscription fees.