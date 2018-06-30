The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 1-8: The iPalpiti Festival and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts 4th of July concert with the Huntington Beach Band. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., noon. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Encore Saxophone Quartet performs new works in honor of Independence Day. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular With the Go-Go’s The all-girl 1980s rock band joins the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West for an evening of pop tunes, patriotic favorites and more. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Mon.-Wed., 7:30 p.m. $7-$282. (323) 850-2000.
July 4 Spectacular Pacific Symphony performs patriotic favorites and is joined by tribute artists Brass Transit for a salute to the band Chicago; includes fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $12.50-$99. (714) 755-5799.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — in Concert The LA Phil under guest conductor Justin Freer performs Patrick Doyle’s score to accompany a screening of the 2005 fantasy film. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $14-$390. (323) 850-2000.
iPalpiti Orchestra Preview performance for the 21st edition of the annual iPalpiti Festival showcasing rising classical musicians from around the world. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $30. (760) 633-2746.
La Gazetta (The Newspaper) Pacific Opera Project stages Rossini’s rarely produced comic tale about a father who takes out an ad seeking a wealthy suitor for his daughter; in Italian with English supertitles. Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$30; tables, $70-$160. (323) 739-6122.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki, et al., perform Haydn’s “Seven Last Words of Christ” string quartet. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
iPalpiti Opening Night Gala Maestro Eduard Schmieder leads the iPalpiti Orchestral Ensemble of International Laureates in Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, plus work by Webern and Bach. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $10-$180. (800) 745-3000.
Music Under the Stars Pasadena Symphony and Pops, the JPL Chorus and guest vocalists perform classic show tunes, patriotic favorites and more. Pasadena City Hall Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Free. (626) 793-7172.
iPalpiti’s Duo De Ascaniis Pieces for piano and violin by Schubert and Janácek. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 377-6771. Also, Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Montecito International Music Festival Three-week festival includes performances by viola player Andrés Cárdenas, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Cho-Liang Lin, et al.; details at www.montecitomusicfestival.com. La Sierra University, 4500 Riverwalk Pkwy., Riverside. Begins next Sun.; ends July 27. Free. (213) 925-2400.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Baritone Mike Chamberlin performs romantic music from the WWII era. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Phantom Meets Puccini California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale are joined by guest vocalists James Barbour, Jamie Chamberlin and Nathan Granner for classic show tunes by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rodgers & Hammerstein, plus excerpts from the Puccini operas “La Bohème” and “Turandot.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
SummerFest 18 Piano Trio Tuscany plays pieces by Martin, Dvořák and Ravel in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.