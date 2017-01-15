Jacaranda unleashes a tribute to composer John Adams that goes a little bit 'Berserk'

If only all proponents of contemporary classical music could channel P.T. Barnum the way Patrick Scott did on Saturday night at the Valley Performing Arts Center in Northridge.

As artistic director of the Jacaranda Music series and curator of "American Berserk," a birthday tribute to John Adams, who turns 70 next month, Scott took his musicians outside their usual venue, First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica, because nothing less than a big proscenium stage would do.

No elephants or tigers were on hand, but Adams' bold "Grand Pianola Music," which concluded the concert in high vulgar style, did just fine. The LSD-triggered 1982 maximalist assault on good taste shows Adams channeling his inner ringmaster, letting loose with a concatenation of unlikely musical references and gestures — Beethoven's “Hammerklavier” head-to-head with Liberace cocktails, as Adams put it in his autobiography, "Hallelujah Junction."

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Jacaranda's music director, Mark Alan Hilt, led the Jacaranda Chamber Orchestra, complete with Wagnerian brass and a battery of percussion, in a spirited rendition of Adams' sweeping symphonic satire. It included two pianos, played by Christopher Taylor and Gloria Cheng, with three "Sirens" — sopranos Zenaida Robles and Holly Sedillos and alto Kristin Toedtman, all members of the Los Angeles Master Chorale — singing wordless harmony in triads. There was also a six-member movement ensemble, arriving onstage at unpredictable moments and striking poses or moving in slow motion to the music.

Whatever else it may be, Adams' "Grand Pianola Music" emerged as the work of a consummate showman, ending in a thrilling cacophony. Indeed, the entire program amounted to a colorful parade of American showmen.

Pianist Christopher Taylor and dancers Saturday at Valley Performing Arts Center. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Pianist Christopher Taylor and dancers Saturday at Valley Performing Arts Center. Pianist Christopher Taylor and dancers Saturday at Valley Performing Arts Center. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The concert's first half — a solo recital by virtuoso pianist Taylor — featured three pieces by America's first great concert pianist, Louis Moreau Gottschalk. Taylor displayed breathtaking technique in the vigorous rhythms of "The Banjo," one of Gottschalk's bravura pieces whose inventive use of the piano's upper register reportedly thrilled Victorian America. (He was regularly asked to perform it.)

Taylor blazed his way through Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag" and displayed lyrical sensitivity in Art Tatum's arrangement of Duke Ellington's "In a Sentimental Mood" and Thelonius Monk's "Ruby, My Dear." His dexterous account of Conlon Nancarrow's disjunct Prelude (Op. 5) nearly leaped off the keyboard, and he handled the mixed meters and unrelenting rhythms of Adams' scherzo-like 2001 "American Berserk" (the title comes from Philip Roth's 1997 novel "American Pastorale") with authority.

After intermission, in keeping with the night's primary theme of rediscovering America's musical tradition, Scott programmed three excerpts from Adams' 1994 "John's Book of Alleged Dances" for string quartet and pre-recorded prepared piano. Performed by the Lyris Quartet’s Alyssa Park and Shalini Vijayan on violin, Luke Maurer on viola and Timothy Loo on cello, "Dogjam" reveled in bluegrass fiddling, and "Habenera" conveyed the Cuban popular dance that, according to Scott's comprehensive program notes, Gottschalk introduced to Georges Bizet. The quartet gave a hallucinatory feeling to "Judah to Ocean," Adams' nostalgic evocation of a streetcar line in San Francisco.

Percussionist Sidney Hopson with dancers during the "American Berserk" program. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Percussionist Sidney Hopson with dancers during the "American Berserk" program. Percussionist Sidney Hopson with dancers during the "American Berserk" program. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

While the Lyris performed, the movement ensemble alternated between bursts of activity and stasis, sometimes moving against the music and disrupting my concentration. Throughout the concert, one had to take their unpredictable appearances and exits as part of the brash, "let's try this and see what happens" Jacaranda experience. Nevertheless, the company's musicians sounded clear and full-bodied at VPAC venue. They should get out more often.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

Follow The Times’ arts team @culturemonster.

ALSO

Zubin Mehta's L.A. return gives Ravi Shankar raga a proper home

James Conlon to stay at L.A. Opera at least through 2020-21 season

The love of her life, and the lies that came with him: Singing '13 Things About Ed Carpolotti'