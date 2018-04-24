In 'Belleville,' two Americans in Paris head into Hitchcock territory

Herzog, the author of "4000 Miles," "Mary Jane" and other discreetly adventurous plays that are never quite as straightforward as they seem, allows suspicions and doubts to accumulate. Why does Zack owe so much money? Is there a reason he keeps skipping work and why's he smoking so much pot? Should we be concerned that Abby has gone off her anti-depressants and is no longer making an effort to learn French? And what to make of the constant telephone contact she has with her widowed father, whose updates on her sister's pregnancy are clearly getting under Zack's skin?