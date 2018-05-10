A revelatory Denzel Washington in 'The Iceman Cometh'

Hickey might be the superstar of the seedy saloon, where everyone knows he's good for countless rounds of drinks, but glamour is not a word one would use to describe Washington's paunchy portrayal. The performance, devoid of obvious vanity, honors the character's distracted ambivalence. Hickey, it is often forgotten, has to be dragged into the bar from outside. Once he arrives he swings into evangelical gear, but the fearful mania flashing from his eyes instantly raises suspicions about the salvation he's peddling. Washington captures the character's hesitancy and doubt along with his lunatic conviction.