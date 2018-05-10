Margaret Atwood and Glenn Ligon to be honored by the Hammer Museum

Blessed be the Hammer: The L.A. art museum has announced that "The Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood and artist Glenn Ligon will be this year's honorees at its fall Gala in the Garden fundraiser.
The annual event — a who's who of arts and celebrity circles — is meant to honor "artists and innovators" for their creative contributions. In a statement Thursday, museum Director Ann Philbin called Atwood and Ligon "two brilliant and visionary artists whose work is both enduringly significant and tremendously relevant in our current moment."
"Glenn has consistently created iconic art that critiques and explores complex issues of history, language and identity in America," Philbin said. "Margaret has received critical acclaim for decades of writing, and is an activist who supports feminism, environmentalism, and social justice."
Last year's Gala in the Garden honorees were filmmaker Ava DuVernay and New Yorker theater critic Hilton Als. The event raised $2.4 million for Hammer exhibitions and public programs. This year's event, to be catered by Lucques chef Suzanne Goin, will take place Oct. 14.
