Review: Los Angeles Opera's 'Satyagraha' lives up to Gandhi's ideals

This is where the relativity of force and truth comes in. Long ago, Gandhi identified problem and solution. He found persuasive followers. We get it. And even so, every issue raised in “Satyagraha” — be it racism, a sense of duty, the protest of those “maddened by pride and hypocrisy,” who “have no other aim than to satisfy their pleasure, convinced that is all” — overwhelm the world we know.