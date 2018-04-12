The extravagance of gabble: At the Other Minds Festival, sound poets find their own beat

It resonates as loud as ever, as "Sound Poetry: The Wages of Syntax" proved Monday night in the small, out-of-the-way ODC Theater here in the ever-more-gentrified Mission District. This is an art form both as out of the way and as mainstream as you can possibly get, although the sound poets who gathered from the U.S. and Europe for a week of performances at this year's Other Minds Festival are mostly old-time outliers.