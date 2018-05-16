With 'Sisters Rosensweig,' Wendy Wasserstein's women-centric storytelling returns to the limelight

"Sisters" may still have plenty to tell us as a culture — intelligent, ambitious, passionate women don't necessarily have more options now than they did then — and it provides some delightful set pieces for the talented cast that director Casey Stangl has assembled here. But its loudest voice is still the creaking of its dramaturgy. Throughout the first act you can hear ropes fraying and levers snapping behind the scenes as Wasserstein strains to maneuver her colorful, wisecracking characters into the same room.