Essential Arts & Culture: L.A. Phil wraps up the season, Tony Awards coming up, reconsidering Frank Lloyd Wright

I'm Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer with the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of the most essential non-James Comey cultural news:

L.A. Phil ends season with a bang

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Yuja Wang plays Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Yuja Wang plays Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's season is coming to an end — its final show will be a performance of "Young Caesar" on Tuesday — and it's going out in style, with a recently concluded stormy cycle of Bartók piano concertos played by virtuoso Yuja Wang. "She treated the bravura of this busily intricate contrapuntal score with its volatile Hungarian rhythms as something she eats for breakfast," writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed.

It's a significant moment for the orchestra. President and Chief Executive Deborah Borda has left the organization for a new gig in New York and Music Director Gustavo Dudamel will be spending his break in his native Venezuela, currently plagued by political turmoil.

Tony! Tony! Tony!

From left: Chad Batka, Kevin Berne, Matthew Murphy Tony contenders, from left: "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," "Come From Away" and "Dear Evan Hansen." Tony contenders, from left: "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," "Come From Away" and "Dear Evan Hansen." (From left: Chad Batka, Kevin Berne, Matthew Murphy)

It's Tony Awards time and Times theater critic Charles McNulty kicks off the coverage with a piece that looks at why this year's awards are impossible to predict. "The Tony Awards this year don't have the same buzz as last year's 'Hamilton' coronation," he writes, "But Sunday's ceremony … promises to compensate with some genuine competition."

McNulty also sat down for a chat with actress Laurie Metcalf, who could take home a Tony for her critically acclaimed turn in Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2." "I tend to root for characters who have a lot of negative qualities," she tells him, "but what's driving them forward is their passion."

Brigitte Lacombe Laurie Metcalf, left, and Condola Rashad in a scene from "A Doll's House, Part 2." Laurie Metcalf, left, and Condola Rashad in a scene from "A Doll's House, Part 2." (Brigitte Lacombe)

Plus, contributor Barbara Isenberg gets some face-time with director Jerry Zaks, who has received his eighth nomination for overseeing the beloved new staging of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler.

And since we're on the subject of theater, McNulty has a look at "We Hold These Truths" at the Pasadena Playhouse. Jeanne Sakata's drama about the Japanese internment experience through the eyes of one man.

Need more theater? As always, contributor Matt Cooper rounds up all the latest openings in the L.A. area.

Reviving ‘Crazy for You’

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Susan Stroman in 2012, during a rehearsal break for the musical "The Scottsboro Boys." Susan Stroman in 2012, during a rehearsal break for the musical "The Scottsboro Boys." (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Director and choreographer Susan Stroman is bringing back "Crazy for You" — at the Ahmanson Theatre in February. The George and Ira Gershwin musical launched her career 25 years ago. Now she is ready to revisit: "I'm going to tweak the choreography," she tells The Times' Deborah Vankin. "I always choreograph to the strengths of the actors, so it'll be a totally new version."

Mozart’s sister

Rubicon Theatre Sylvia Milo at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. Sylvia Milo at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. (Rubicon Theatre)

In what reviewer Philip Brandes describes as a "dazzling, original performance piece," Sylvia Milo takes on the life of Mozart's sister, Maria Anna (known as Nannerl), who was also a composer and a musical prodigy, in "The Other Mozart," on view at the Rubicon Theatre. "With an emotional precision that captures and rewards attention throughout," writes Brandes, "Milo rescues Nannerl's genius from the historical shadow of her brother's."

A Palm Springs Modernist passes

Darren Bradley / "William Krisel's Palm Springs" Architect William Krisel was known for his eye-catching "butterfly-roof" design. Architect William Krisel was known for his eye-catching "butterfly-roof" design. (Darren Bradley / "William Krisel's Palm Springs")

William Krisel, the architect known for producing Palm Springs homes with recognized butterfly roofs, has passed away at age 92. "Before that," he once told The Times in 2008, "affordable tract houses were tacky, low-ceiling cracker boxes with holes poked out for windows."

Frank Lloyd Wright at 150

Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times Hollyhock House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for oil heiress Aline Barnsdall. Hollyhock House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for oil heiress Aline Barnsdall. (Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

It is the 150th anniversary of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's birth and a new exhibition at New York's Museum of Modern Art considers his legacy. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at his groundbreaking L.A. houses of the 1920s, which he thinks could use a little more air-time. "He was trying to shape an indigenous regional architecture for Southern California," writes Hawthorne.