Essential Arts & Culture: Picasso lost and found, Bernstein at the Bowl, Estefans on stage, Trump baby

When the William Pereira-designed corporate headquarters for the Times Mirror Co., a former parent company of the Los Angeles Times, opened in downtown L.A. in 1973, among its various luxurious features was a corporate dining room decorated with lithographs by Pablo Picasso. Over the years, as the paper has been transferred from one corporate entity to another, the Picassos were scattered. Until recently, a suite of five prints hung in The Times community room. Then they disappeared. Times reporter Daniel Miller tracks down what became of the fabled Picasso Room — a tale that involves a grocery cart, rumors of prudery, and an enterprising bureau chief who hid art from a foulmouthed Chicago executive. It doesn’t get better than this. Los Angeles Times