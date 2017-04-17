20 Latin American galleries to launch an L.A. pop-up during Pacific Standard Time LA/LA this fall

Galleries from throughout the Americas are teaming up for a special group exhibition in Los Angeles this fall to coincide with the Getty Foundation-funded exhibition series, Pacific Standard Time Los Angeles/Latin America. The project, called proyectosLA, will bring together 20 galleries from Central, South and North America for a combined exhibition showcasing the work of Latin American artists from throughout the 20th century to the present.
It will include established international spaces such as Galeria Nara Roesler and Galeria Vermelho from Brazil and emerging avant-garde spaces such as Proyectos Ultravioleta from Guatemala. Also participating: Galería OMR and joségarcía from Mexico, Revolver Galería from Peru, Mendes Wood DM from Brazil, Henrique Faria, which has spaces in Buenos Aires and New York, and Cecilia de Torres, based in downtown Manhattan.
Teresa Iturralde, an L.A.-based art advisor who is one of the founders of proyectosLA (along with collector Tracy O’Brien and marketer Patricia Fajer), said the aim is to create something richer and more long-lasting than an art fair.
“We want to give the galleries an opportunity to get to know Los Angeles, to get to know the collectors — and for the collectors to get to know them,” she said. “We wanted to do something that was longer than four days.”
The space — a 20,000-square-foot warehouse near L.A.’s Chinatown — will not be split up into a series of gallery installations or booths.
“The idea is no walls,” Iturralde said, a concept that nods to the wall that the Trump administration would like to build on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Moreover, proyectosLA has tapped curators Luisa Teixeira and Claudia Segura to organize a cohesive exhibition out of the galleries and artists represented. The space, which will also feature a pop-up restaurant, will be designed by Mexican architect Ezequiel Farca.
“We’ve selected the galleries, the curators select the work,” said Iturralde, a former gallerist herself. (She ran the Latin America-focused Iturralde Gallery on La Brea for 16 years starting in 1992.) “There will be artist talks. There will be an extensive program. Everything there will be top quality.”
The project launches in mid-September, right as PST LA/LA, as the Getty series is known, is also getting off the ground.
Iturralde said it is an ideal moment in which to get Los Angeles — and Los Angeles collectors, in particular — marinating in Latin American art.
“This is the first time that all of the major museums in Southern California are devoting time to Latin American art in a conscientious way,” she said. “There are so many important exhibitions that don’t travel here. But Los Angeles is the most important Latin American city. This will really be an opportunity to see something new.”
Sign up for our weekly Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »
Twitter: @cmonstah
ALSO
Danilo Maldonado Machado, the dissident artist called 'El Sexto,' on art and liberty in Cuba
Olvera Street's once-whitewashed mural by Mexican master David Alfaro Siqueiros gets a needed cleaning
Essential Arts & Culture: 'The Encounter's' circular time, L.A. Phil's Icelandic time, Center Theater Group's anniversary time