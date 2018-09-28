99 Seat Beat: A workplace misogyny take-down, an American horror story, an Oscar Wilde classic, and more

Why this? McCray is the founding artistic director of L.A.’s Son of Semele Ensemble, but he works in plenty of other places too. He made his debut at Chance in 2016, directing “Dogfight,” and has since helmed three enthusiastically received musicals there. The drama “The Other Place,” which according to David C. Nichols in The Times, “zigzags from dark comedy to stark drama on a hairpin,” should give McCray a chance to display his much-admired artistic inventiveness. Critics have noted that the play asks a lot of its lead actress — Laurie Metcalf off-Broadway, Taylor Gilbert here in Noho. How will Jacqueline Wright, locally beloved for her adventurous, full-bore, weird performances, tackle the role? Whatever happens, it’s not likely to be dull.