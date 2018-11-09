Impressionistic and ultra-gritty, these four documentaries tackle diverse subjects in striking ways

“There’s a very particular cliche we assign to this role,” said Bombach of her subject, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, having in 2014 survived the Islamic State slaughter of 700 people in her Yazidi village and three months as a captive. Murad wrote powerfully of the experience in the memoir “The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity and My Fight Against the Islamic State,” and travels as a United Nations goodwill ambassador. In “On Her Shoulders,” Bombach’s camera is right behind Murad, revealing the 25-year-old’s extraordinary poise amid growing disillusion with the media, striving to frame her as a person, not a symbol — even as the television and radio hosts she meets often do the opposite.