Strong color pallette brings a long-held vision of 'Shape of Water' to life

In the early stages of the production, the movie was supposed to be in black and white. I found that to be both exciting and terrifying, because color is a huge visual aid to tell a story. But when they decided to do the movie in color and raised our budget significantly, I was quite relieved. On the first day that our production office opened, I brought in this huge Benjamin Moore box with 3,500 color chips in it. Guillermo and I went through them all and tagged about 100 colors, so we had this rough idea of what the color palettes for each character would be. He did the same thing for the film's costumes.