Malia Obama lands an internship with mega-producer Harvey Weinstein

Having penned two books of his own, Barack Obama is no stranger to the arts, and it looks as if Malia Obama may be following in her father’s footsteps. But while Obama plans to return to his writing desk since leaving the White House, his daughter is going into the movie business.

Page Six reported Thursday that after a family vacation in Palm Springs, Malia will be taking an internship with the Weinstein Co. Malia is expected to work in the New York office beginning next month, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The internship comes during her gap year: The 18-year-old starts at Harvard University in the fall.

Harvey Weinstein is an industry superstar — and a vocal Democrat, who held a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in June and introduced Barack Obama as “the Paul Newman of American presidents” at a fundraiser in 2012. But this isn’t Malia’s first rodeo. She previously landed two other entertainment gigs: a stint assisting on the set of HBO’s “Girls” with Lena Dunham in 2015 and another in 2014 as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s canceled CBS series “Extant.”

It’s unclear on what aspect of filmmaking Malia’s internship will focus, but after a recent study from San Diego State University found that only 17% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on the top 250 domestic grossing films in 2016 were women, Malia is poised to break a glass ceiling of her own.

agatha.french@latimes.com

@agathafrenchy