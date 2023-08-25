Malia and Sasha Obama went clubbing with Drake in L.A. and nothing was the same

Drake reportedly celebrated after his Los Angeles concert on Tuesday by partying with friends including Malia and Sasha Obama at the Bird Streets Club.

4pm in Calabasas? More like 4 a.m. in West Hollywood.

That’s how late Drake partied on Tuesday with his close circle of friends — which now seems to include former first daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. Paparazzi caught the pair of sisters, daughters of former President Barack Obama and former Lirst Lady Michelle Obama, leaving the Bird Streets Club on the Sunset Strip earlier this week.

Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, were seen at an after party that followed Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s A Blur tour performance at Crypto.com Arena, Page Six reported.

Photos posted by the website show the elder Obama daughter, a Harvard grad and rising screenwriter, wearing chunky, black boots, patterned pants and a sheer lace-up top. Her younger sister, who completed her undergrad studies at USC earlier this year, wore a black, cropped corset, baggy pants and black heels. Their friends also reportedly joined them at the Sunset after party.

Drake and 21 Savage brought their tour to downtown L.A. on Monday and Tuesday. During his first Crypto.com gig, Drake brought out Lakers star LeBron James and his son, Bronny, as he walked through the crowd to the stage.

“I don’t know if you saw who walked me to stage tonight,” Drake said. “But the gentleman that walked me to stage tonight is my brother. He goes by the name of LeBron James.”

He recalled how the NBA star was an early supporter and said it was an “honor” to be at Crypto.com Arena with James.

“I gotta do this building justice tonight, so I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you every f— thing I got, I promise you right now,” he added.

Love for Drake isn’t anything new for the Obama family. The rapper has been featured multiple times on the former president’s yearly summer playlists. Among his hits that have made the lists are “Wants and Needs” and “Work.”

For what it’s worth, it seems like the love has been mutual. Drake, who rose to fame as an actor on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” said in a 2010 interview with Paper that he’d like to play the former president in a biopic. In 2020, Obama gave that casting his stamp of approval and more.

“I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,” he said.

Times staff writer Chuck Schilken contributed to this report.