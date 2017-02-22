First clip from 'Alien: Covenant' shows a course correction away from 'Prometheus' and back to 'Alien'

Ridley Scott is returning to his “Alien” franchise, but don’t fret, the first clip from the new feature film “Alien: Covenant” leaves “Prometheus” far behind. Well, except for that robot.

The first clip from the latest installment in the long-running franchise brings back Michael Fassbender as (what we’re presuming) is David the android. However, everyone else in this “Prologue” titled clip appears to be brand new to the horror series. Big names like James Franco, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Katherine Waterston have all signed aboard to be a member of Scott’s new (and presumably doomed) crew.

But despite the new faces, the clip itself feels much more reminiscent of the 1979 original film, “Alien.” There’s a crew getting ready for sleep hibernation aboard a ship that seems to only have two colors, black and green. It’s ominous and creepy and devoid of any “Passengers” or “Prometheus” type slick sci-fi shtick. On the surface it’s just a clip featuring a bunch of co-workers getting drunk, but fans of the franchise know, no good comes to a crew introduced to Scott’s biggest alien menace, the xenomorphs.

It’s the quick look at the calm before the screaming, panicking, fight-for-their-lives, woman versus beast showdown.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

Will “Alien: Covenant” right the wrongs that “Prometheus” made? Only time will tell. The premiere is May 19, 2017.

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW

