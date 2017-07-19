This week, celebrities and studio marketing execs head south to the biggest stage of the year to woo the hardcore fans who can make or break their most anticipated blockbuster offerings, in the most important room in Hollywood: Hall H at Comic-Con.

The 2017 edition of San Diego's annual nerd circus arrives tomorrow, 10 years into an explosively evolving decade on this hallowed stage. It's here where "Twilight" ushered in a new era of femme-fueled mainstream fandom, the Marvel-DC franchise "war" continues to play out year after year, and television has risen to challenge the movies for the Comic-Con crown, filling its 6,500 capacity coliseum with screaming fans of shows like "Game of Thrones."

It was in 2007, after all, when an unassuming Jon Favreau popped up on Paramount's 10-film panel to blast fanboys and girls out of their seats with surprise footage from "Iron Man." The buzz flew through the roof and sparked Marvel movie mania as we know it. Now here we are, 16 MCU superhero flicks and $12 billion box office dollars later, preparing for the landmark "Black Panther" to reign over Hall H.

Inside, aromatic top notes of hot dogs and cooling nachos waft through the air, mingling with the distinct bouquet of 6,500 amped-up human bodies. Many have forgone showers and sleep to camp out overnight in the humid summer heat for the chance to be here, to cram themselves, elbow to elbow, into one of the seemingly endless rows of unforgiving folding chairs.

