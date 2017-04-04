“Scarlett & Emma & Tilda & Matt.” Four names; one instantly recognizable message. What do these A-listers have in common? They’re all members of what some are calling the Hollywood whitewashing club, and the Asian American community is not having it.

A t-shirt emblazoned with the names of “Ghost in the Shell” star Scarlett Johansson, “Aloha”’s Emma Stone,” “Doctor Strange”s Tilda Swinton, and “The Great Wall”’s Matt Damon went viral over the weekend when a photo of it modeled by actress Michele Selene Ang, one of the stars of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” blew up on Twitter.

Ang first posted the pic to her Instagram account back in February, but the release of Paramount’s big budget “Ghost in the Shell” adaptation prompted renewed social media interest months later as the conversation around representation in Hollywood returned to the spotlight.

The whitewashing shirts were originally made by LA-based comedian and performer Will Choi for a comedy showcase for Asian performers he created in response to Johansson being cast as the Major, a character who is Asian in the original “Ghost in the Shell” manga and anime.

The comedy show, co-hosted by "Gilmore Girls"' Keiko Agena at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater and dubbed “Scarlett Johansson Presents: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month,” was so popular that the creators turned it into a series. New installments have been timed to the release of subsequent Hollywood blockbusters similarly afflicted with whitewashing issues, including Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” Universal’s “The Great Wall” and Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell.”