The 1984 remake of the movie "1984," based the classic George Orwell novel that introduced terms such as "Big Brother," "doublethink," "thoughtcrime" and "memory hole" back in 1949, is screening today in nearly 200 theaters nationwide and around the world.

The timing of the screenings — held in response to the current political climate — is not random: April 4 is the date of the first entry in "1984" protagonist Winston Smith's resistance diary. The late John Hurt stars in the dystopian drama as an employee of an authoritarian regime's Ministry of Truth, whose job it is to rewrite history to support the party line.

The screenings are a joint effort by the Art House Convergence and United State of Cinema organizations. Theaters showing "1984" locally are:

Los Angeles County

Art Theatre, Long Beach, 7 p.m.

The Cinefamily, Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica, 2 p.m.

UCLA Film & Television Archive, Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County

The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana, 7:30 p.m.

Regency Rancho Niguel, Laguna Niguel, 7:15 p.m.

Contact the theaters or visit their websites for ticket information. Some screenings are free; theaters that charge admission will donate a portion of the ticket price to local charities or will use the money for future educational or community-related programs.

Five theaters in Canada and one each in England, Sweden, Holland, New Zealand and Croatia will join in the event.