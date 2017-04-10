Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Academy issues new rule barring docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America'
- Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe
- TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
- Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump 'cowardly' 'cowardly'
- 'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today
- Jimmy Kimmel and all of late-night bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
- Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'
A star is born: Q-Tip is 47 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I feel like Obama in a way. His idea that hope means not shrinking from a fight; it's the courage to reach for something. My music is that. Those are principles I try to embody.
Q-Tip, 2008
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A solo quest