Alanis Morissette isn't buying her ex-business manager's embezzlement explanation

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, the business manager who admitted embezzling millions from Alanis Morissette and other clients, has penned an open letter explaining his actions — but at least one of his victims isn't buying it.

Morissette told the Hollywood Reporter, which published the convicted felon's apology, that she would be "apprehensive to believe" anything Schwartz said.

In his essay, Schwartz blamed his crimes on a longtime gambling addiction that was worsened by job stress and drugs.

"I lived a double life since no one other than my bookie knew I had this 'dark' side. At first, I 'borrowed' a little from clients, with the hopes that I would pay them back if I won that night’s bet," he wrote. "That snowballed, and as I kept losing, I kept stealing. I kept telling myself that I just needed one lucky break, and I’ll pay them back.

"That lucky break never came — thankfully. I say thankfully because when I was finally caught, a bright spotlight shined on my deplorable conduct," Schwartz said. "I could not hide any longer and hit rock bottom. By seeing how pathetic I had become, I finally got the courage to ask for help."

After changing representation, the "Jagged Little Pill" singer sued Schwartz and GSO Business Management, her former representatives, alleging $4.8 million had been stolen from her accounts. In her May 2016 suit, she alleged that cash had been taken from her accounts and delivered to Schwartz at least 116 times, for a total of $4,767,900, from 2010 to 2014.

GSO, which sued Schwartz around the same time, promptly settled with Morissette.

In January, Schwartz admitted in federal court that he'd committed wire fraud and filed false tax returns from 2010 to 2014, stealing $4.8 million from Morissette and more from other clients whose names weren't revealed. Under the terms of his plea deal, he's looking at paying $8.2 million in restitution and a possible sentence of four to six years in federal prison.