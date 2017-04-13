Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner officially file for divorce nearly two years after split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce Thursday, finally making their protracted split official.

The "Alias" alum filed the petition and the "Justice League" actor filed his response in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

The A-listers are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three children, daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 5.

The joint filing came pro per — without lawyers — suggesting it was orchestrated amicably.

Affleck and Garner, both 44, costarred in 2003's "Daredevil" and wed in 2005. They announced their intention to divorce in June 2015, after 10 years of marriage, but did not file documents until now.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement in 2015.

"We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."

The friendly exes did not list a date of separation in their documents.

According to TMZ, Affleck and Garner do not have a prenuptial agreement, meaning they would equally split their earnings gained after their marriage, and are likely to settle the case out of court with a mediator. The site said they are still negotiating a financial settlement; however, per California law, the split could be finalized in as little as six months.