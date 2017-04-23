Bill O'Reilly's No Spin News podcast will be back as he returns from vacation

Bill O'Reilly is far from muzzled — the former top dog in the Fox News roster will be back with his No Spin News podcast starting Monday.

O'Reilly was fired from "The O'Reilly Factor" last week. "The No Spin News returns," the broadcaster announced Saturday night on his website. It airs at 7 p.m. EDT, an hour earlier than "Factor" used to start on Fox News.

What's next for Bill O'Reilly? We have some ideas

The most recent episode of the podcast, which goes back to 2009 as a premium-access series on O'Reilly's website, is from April 11, the day before he went on vacation.

Commentors on the website were, in general, sad about O'Reilly's departure from cable news, supportive of him and enthusiastic about hearing the host again online come Monday evening.

Timeline: The rise and fall of Bill O'Reilly