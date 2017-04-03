Blac Chyna won't be trademarking 'Angela Kardashian' name

Blac Chyna won't be a Kardashian after all — professionally speaking, that is.

The sisters Kardashian — that's Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — have succeeded in blocking Chyna's request to trademark the name Angela Renée Kardashian.

Chyna, 28, real name Angela Renée White, was hoping to adopt the name and own the rights to it upon marrying their brother Rob Kardashian. The volatile pair are parents to daughter Dream Kardashian, who was born in November, and have been a couple on and off since they were first linked romantically, including since Chyna's trademark request.

The "Rob & Chyna" star, an entrepreneur in her own right, planned to use the name on social media and while working in entertainment.

According to TMZ, the Kardashian sisters didn't want Chyna to profit from their family name, even if she did marry their brother. Legal documents filed in response to her trademark petition asked to block Chyna's request, claiming that it would create confusion in the marketplace.

The siblings' companies claimed they would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if Chyna took the Kardashian name, People said, and asserted that she was “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” by changing her name.

Chyna never responded to that petition, TMZ said.

And, as of this weekend, she and Rob Kardashian appeared to be back on as a couple, posting cuddly videos on Snapchat.