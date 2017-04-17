Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- James Gunn will write and direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
- Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner break down the 'Girls' finale and talk about their future
- How 'Fate of the Furious' gave F. Gary Gray the highest grossing opening by an African American director
- Kanye West and John Legend delight their kids for Easter
- Coachella 2017: the reviews, the scene
- Reactions to Kendrick Lamar's startling new album
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have separated, report says
|Christie D'Zurilla
Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony have separated after nearly seven years as husband and wife, according to a report Monday.
The "Power" actress and TV personality moved out of the home she shared with the New York Knicks player and their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, last week, TMZ reported. The split is said to be amicable.
The two got married in July 2010 after a six-year engagement, with LeBron James, Spike Lee, Serena Williams, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Amar'e Stoudemire, Ludacris and Kelly Rowland reportedly among the guests.
A rep for La La Anthony (née La La Vázquez) did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation.