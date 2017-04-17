ENTERTAINMENT

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have separated, report says

Christie D'Zurilla
(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)
Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony have separated after nearly seven years as husband and wife, according to a report Monday. 

The "Power" actress and TV personality moved out of the home she shared with the New York Knicks player and their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, last week, TMZ reported. The split is said to be amicable. 

The two got married in July 2010 after a six-year engagement, with LeBron James, Spike Lee, Serena Williams, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Amar'e Stoudemire, Ludacris and Kelly Rowland reportedly among the guests. 

A rep for La La Anthony (née La La Vázquez) did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation. 

