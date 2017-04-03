Doris Day turns 95 today — not 93 — and she's as surprised as anyone

"I've always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am!" Day told the AP in a statement released Sunday.

Upon obtaining the Ohio birth certificate of the Presidential Medal of Freedom winner recently, the Associated Press made an enlightening discovery. Born Doris Mary Kappelhoff, Day's date of birth was indeed April 3, but the year was 1922, not 1924.

Screen legend and animal-rights advocate Doris Day turned 95 the hard way on Monday: She skipped right past 93 and 94.

In terms of Hollywood living legends, 1922 was a good year. Betty White turned 95 in January, nine-time Emmy Award winner Carl Reiner turned 95 in March and comic book icon Stan Lee is set to turn the big nine-five in December.

Day's rep wasn't 100% sure how the actress' age got lost in time, but offered one possibility.

"The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form," Charley Cullen Walters told AP. "We don't know if that's correct, but if so it could've simply stuck for all these years."

The Doris Day Animal Foundation is celebrating Day's birthday with a social media event encouraging pet owners to post pictures of their pets with the hashtag #DorisBirthdayWish, though the group's the website was still touting Day as turning 93.

Day established the foundation in 1978 to fund nonprofit causes that aim to help animals and those who love them.