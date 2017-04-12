Retooled for a younger generation, 'Fear Factor' is returning with Ludacris as host

MTV is bringing back "Fear Factor" and has tapped "Fate of the Furious" star Ludacris as host and executive producer.

The network has ordered a 12-episode reboot that will premiere on May 30, and the rapper-actor will fill in for former host Joe Rogan as part of an overall deal with MTV.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented ‘Fear Factor,’ we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation.”

The original "Fear Factor" first aired on NBC in 2001 for six seasons and was among the first syndicated reality competition series. It featured the wild and the gruesome and got a lot of attention for being inhumane.

MTV's iteration will shift focus from gross-out stunts to more lighthearted fare "custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever," according to a statement. Stunts will be inspired by "urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist," MTV said.

Apparently, that means personal cellphone rescues and challenges called "Roach-ella" and "Trap Queen."

"MTV's intention with the show is to empower people to overcome their fears. We’re not looking to be mean-spirited," McCarthy told the Hollywood Reporter.

Each one-hour episode will enlist eight contestants -- paired into four teams of two -- as they face off for a $50,000 cash prize.