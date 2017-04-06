Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- FYF Fest reveals new acts, daily lineups and single-day pass sales
- That infamous Pepsi ad was the butt of jokes on late-night TV
- Adam Devine to host 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
- Producer claims Alec Baldwin was aware Nikki Reed was underage when filming movie
- Michael Bay hints at the future of the 'Transformers' franchise
'Get Out' leads all nominees at first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards
|Libby Hill
MTV announced the categories and nominees for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards Thursday, with Jordan Peele's horror film, "Get Out," scoring six nominations to lead all nominees.
The debut MTV Movie Awards were held in 1992, and 2017 marks the first year that television has been added to the mix.
Along with the addition of a new medium, MTV has also given its categories a makeover.
Gone are the traditional categories for best actress and best actor, replaced with gender-neutral categories for actor (in the SAG award sense) in a show and actor in a movie.
The ceremony is also adding two new categories, including best American story, given to the nominee that showcases the country at its best, and best fight against the system, which rewards the nominee trying to fight back against systemic oppression. Really.
Trailing the six nominations of "Get Out" are “Beauty and the Beast” and “Stranger Things," each of which scored four nods.
MTV announced Wednesday that actor and comedian Adam Devine ("Pitch Perfect" and "Workaholics") will be hosting this year's ceremony, airing live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7.
A partial list of this year's nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards can be found below.
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- "Beauty and the Beast" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- "Get Out" (Universal Pictures)
- "Logan" (20th Century Fox)
- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- "The Edge of Seventeen" (STX Entertainment)
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
- Daniel Kaluuya – "Get Out" (Universal Pictures)
- Emma Watson – "Beauty and the Beast" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Hailee Steinfeld – "The Edge of Seventeen" (STX Entertainment)
- Hugh Jackman – "Logan" (20th Century Fox)
- James McAvoy – "Split" (Universal Pictures)
- Taraji P. Henson – "Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)
SHOW OF THE YEAR
- "Atlanta" (FX)
- "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
- "Insecure" (HBO)
- "Pretty Little Liars" (Freeform)
- "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
- "This Is Us" (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW
- Donald Glover – "Atlanta" (FX)
- Emilia Clarke – "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
- Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin" (The CW)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – "The Walking Dead" (AMC)
- Mandy Moore – "This Is Us" (NBC)
- Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
BEST KISS
- Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – "Moonlight" (A24)
- Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – "La La Land" (Summit Entertainment)
- Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – "Beauty and the Beast" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – "Empire" (FOX)
- Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – "Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates" (20th Century Fox)
BEST VILLAIN
- Allison Williams – "Get Out" (Universal Pictures)
- Demogorgon – "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
- Jared Leto – "Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan – "The Walking Dead" (AMC)
- Wes Bentley – "American Horror Story" (FX)
BEST HOST
- Ellen DeGeneres – "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (NBC)
- John Oliver – "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
- RuPaul – "RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1/Logo)
- Samantha Bee – "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)
- Trevor Noah – "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- "13th" (Netflix)
- "I Am Not Your Negro" (Magnolia Pictures)
- "O.J.: Made in America" (ESPN Films)
- "This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous" (YouTube|Red)
- "Time: The Kalief Browder Story" (Spike)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
- "America’s Got Talent" (NBC)
- "MasterChef Junior" (FOX)
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race" (VH1/Logo)
- "The Bachelor" (ABC)
- "The Voice" (NBC)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Adam Devine – "Workaholics" (Comedy Central)
- Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – "Broad City" (Comedy Central)
- Lil Rel Howery – "Get Out" (Universal Pictures)
- Seth MacFarlane – "Family Guy" (FOX)
- Seth Rogen – "Sausage Party" (Sony)
- Will Arnett – "The Lego Batman Movie" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST HERO
- Felicity Jones – "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Grant Gustin – "The Flash" (The CW)
- Mike Colter – "Luke Cage" (Netflix)
- Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
- Stephen Amell – "Arrow" (The CW)
- Taraji P. Henson – "Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)
TEARJERKER
- "Game of Thrones" – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) death (HBO)
- "Grey’s Anatomy" – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tells her children about Derek’s death (ABC)
- "Me Before You" – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- "Moonlight" – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)
- "This Is Us" – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)
NEXT GENERATION
- Chrissy Metz
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Issa Rae
- Riz Ahmed
- Yara Shahidi
------------
For the record
12:40 p.m. An earlier version of this post stated that Adam Levine will be hosting the "MTV Movie & TV Awards." Adam Devine will be hosting the awards.