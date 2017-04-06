'Get Out' leads all nominees at first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV announced the categories and nominees for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards Thursday, with Jordan Peele's horror film, "Get Out," scoring six nominations to lead all nominees.

The debut MTV Movie Awards were held in 1992, and 2017 marks the first year that television has been added to the mix.

Along with the addition of a new medium, MTV has also given its categories a makeover.

Gone are the traditional categories for best actress and best actor, replaced with gender-neutral categories for actor (in the SAG award sense) in a show and actor in a movie.

The ceremony is also adding two new categories, including best American story, given to the nominee that showcases the country at its best, and best fight against the system, which rewards the nominee trying to fight back against systemic oppression. Really.

Trailing the six nominations of "Get Out" are “Beauty and the Beast” and “Stranger Things," each of which scored four nods.

MTV announced Wednesday that actor and comedian Adam Devine ("Pitch Perfect" and "Workaholics") will be hosting this year's ceremony, airing live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7.

A partial list of this year's nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards can be found below.