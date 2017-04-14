Grab a Kleenex: Glen Campbell's final studio album is called 'Adiós'

Glen Campbell, who is in the final stages of Alzheimer's disease, will release a final studio album in June. Its title: "Adiós."

The country singer, who turns 81 next weekend, recorded the album after his 2011-2012 "Goodbye Tour," which was chronicled in the Oscar-nominated 2014 documentary "Glen Campbell ... I'll Be Me."

The album came about after Campbell and his wife, Kim Campbell, spent time with longtime banjo player Carl Jackson and "reminisced about all of the songs that Glen had always wanted to record but had never gotten around to,” she says in the "Adiós" liner notes, released exclusively to People,

Though her husband struggled at times in the studio, Kim Campbell says in the notes, he was "clearly ecstatic" about being there.

"Glen was barely able to remember the words that he was singing at times," she says. Jackson, who also produced the album, fed him the lyrics in large type a line at a time, holding them up on sheets of paper.

The album also features Campbell's take on classics by Jimmy Webb, Bob Dylan and Roger Miller and includes collaborations with daughter Ashley Campbell, Vince Gill and Willie Nelson, with whom he duets on a heartrending version of Nelson's "Funny How Time Slips Away."

"Adiós" will be released June 9, but you can hear Campbell's take on "Everybody's Talkin'" below. (And yes, his dulcet voice is still largely intact.)

Here's the full track listing:

1. Everybody’s Talkin’

2. Just Like Always

3. Funny How Time Slips Away (featuring Willie Nelson)

4. Arkansas Farmboy

5. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (intro by Roger Miller)

6. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (featuring Vince Gill)

7. It Won’t Bring Her Back

8. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

9. She Thinks I Still Care

10. Postcard From Paris

11. A Thing Called Love

12. Adiós