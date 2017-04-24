Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor

Gregg Allman says he's resting at home in Savannah, Ga. — on doctor's orders — despite reports Monday that he had entered hospice care.

"I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again," the 69-year-old Allman Brothers Band veteran said on Facebook. "Keep Rockin'."

Allman announced in mid-March that he wouldn't be touring in 2017 and offered refunds to fans who'd purchased tickets for shows in June.

It's unclear where the hospice rumors originated, but stories from an Iowa radio station and Relix magazine, along with a concerned tweet from country star Travis Tritt, gained a high profile before Allman's team set the record straight.