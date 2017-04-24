Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Faye Dunaway explains that Oscars gaffe: 'I thought he was joking'
- Elton John recovering from 'rare and potentially deadly' infection
- Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
- Riding high from Coachella, Kendrick Lamar will take his act on the road
- Amber Heard, Elon Musk downplay dinner date with matching Instagram posts
- L.A. street artist mocks Caitlyn Jenner as 'It's' Pennywise clown
- If Jared and Ivanka are helping you sleep at night, you should 'still be awake,' says John Oliver
- ‘Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer, officials say
Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
|Christie D'Zurilla
Gregg Allman says he's resting at home in Savannah, Ga. — on doctor's orders — despite reports Monday that he had entered hospice care.
"I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again," the 69-year-old Allman Brothers Band veteran said on Facebook. "Keep Rockin'."
Allman announced in mid-March that he wouldn't be touring in 2017 and offered refunds to fans who'd purchased tickets for shows in June.
It's unclear where the hospice rumors originated, but stories from an Iowa radio station and Relix magazine, along with a concerned tweet from country star Travis Tritt, gained a high profile before Allman's team set the record straight.
Allman, who had a liver transplant in 2010 after contracting hepatitis C, also axed shows in 2011 to recover from a transplant-related respiratory infection. In 2016 he canceled shows because of unspecified "serious health issues" that were being treated by the Mayo Clinic.
The country rocker has said his doctors believe he contracted hep C from a contaminated tattoo needle.