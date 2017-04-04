Ian McKellen could have been the Dumbledore of your dreams, but for one little thing

Fans of the "Lord of the Rings" saga are well aware that there's just one ring to rule, bring, find and bind them all — but Ian McKellen recently revealed that there could have been just one wizard to oversee all of pop culture as well.

In an interview with BBC's "HardTalk," McKellen said that after the death of Richard Harris, who originated the role of Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" movies, he was approached to star in the series to fill, he surmises, Dumbledore's shoes.

The revelation came after McKellen was asked about a quote from the late actor in which Harris had said fellow thespians Derek Jacobi and McKellen were "technically brilliant, like Omega watches, but underneath they are hollow, because their lives are hollow."

"I couldn't take over the part from an actor who I'd known didn't approve of me," McKellen said.

"You mean you could have been Dumbledore?" asked "HardTalk" host Stephen Sackur.

After a pause, McKellen said, "Well, sometimes when I see the posters of Mike Gambon, the actor who gloriously plays Dumbledore, I think sometimes it's me."

In life, Harris was a notoriously prickly actor who once said, "I'm not interested in reputation or immortality. I don't care if I'm remembered. I don't care if I'm not remembered. I genuinely don't care."

That's probably best, as now Harris will forever be known to some as the muggle who kept kept McKellen out of the Potterverse.