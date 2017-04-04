'Invader Zim' is returning to Nickelodeon as a TV movie

Get ready for new "Invader Zim." After more than 10 years off the air, Nickelodeon's animated alien bent on conquering Earth is set for a comeback.

The network has given the green light to a brand new "Invader Zim" TV movie from series creator Jhonen Vasquez that will include original cast members Richard Horvitz, Rosearik Rikki Simons, Andy Berman and Melissa Fahn reprising their roles.

“What makes this announcement extra thrilling is the adventure that Jhonen has created for Zim,” said Chris Viscardi — Nickelodeon's senior vice president of content development and production, animation — in a press release. “I can promise you that it is as wonderfully absurd and strangely heartfelt as any fan of the original series could hope for, and kids seeing it for the first time will love it too.”

"Invader Zim," which debuted in 2001, follows the adventures of incompetent yet overconfident alien invader Zin (Horvitz), who's on a mission to conquer Earth for the Irken Empire. Joining him on this quest for world domination is GIR (Simons), a taco-loving robot that dresses like a dog.

Despite Zim and GIR's subpar disguises, the only humans who realize they are extraterrestrials are school-aged paranormal investigator Dib (Berman) and his disinterested sister Gaz (Fahn).

Vazquez will serve as the executive producer for the 90-minute "Invader Zim" movie.

"Invader Zim" joins "Hey Arnold!" and "Rocko's Modern Life" as the third fan-favorite animated series Nickelodeon is reviving as a TV movie. The "Hey Arnold!" movie is slated to air some time in 2017.