Janet Jackson's back in control? The new mom and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, call it quits

Janet Jackson has ended it with Wissam Al Mana, her husband of about five years.

The breakup, reported by several outlets over the weekend, comes a little more than three months after the singer, 50, and the über-wealthy Qatari businessman, 42, welcomed a son.

The vibe on the split was either good or not-so-good, according to Page Six, which covered all its bases in reporting the news.

The not-so-good version: Jackson thought Al Mana "had become too controlling during the pregnancy" after previously demanding that she change her manner of dress (covered up from head to toe on the street and neck to toe onstage, instead of courting wardrobe malfunctions) and performance style (bumping and grinding simply danced off into the sunset), a source told the outlet.

"It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base," the Page Six source said.

People confirmed the split but had no additional details, reminding readers that over the course of their marriage, Jackson and Al Mana had "proven to be notoriously private."

But the breakup comes after a recent two-month mother-in-law visit to their London home from Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the Jackson clan, TMZ noted Sunday. The site also ruminated on the timing of the split, pointing out that at the five-year and 10-year marks in a marriage, many prenups increase the amount of money that would be paid out in a settlement.

While Jackson's bank account is rumored to be $175 million to $250 million, Al Mana's piggy bank is allegedly much fatter: He's in the billionaires club.

This was the "Rhythm Nation" singer's third marriage.