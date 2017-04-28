Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Hamilton' L.A. tickets go on sale Sunday, at long last
- 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae has bone cancer
- Katy Perry serves up new single 'Bon Appetit'
- Kim Kardashian says she's no longer materialistic
- Caitlyn Jenner memoir creates a new rift in the family
- Chris Soules' lawyers: Don't prejudge 'Bachelor' alum
- A new Haim LP is on the way (and a new video's here)
Join us as we explore Disney's brand new Pandora world
|Todd Martens
A bioluminescent forest. A ride on a banshee. Flying mountains.
On May 27 Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom's will open what's expected to be one of the company's most technically immersive theme park lands to date, Pandora -- The World of Avatar. But we're headed in there Saturday, and you can follow along online.
Inspired by the 2009 James Cameron film "Avatar," Pandora will inject a heavy dose of make believe into Disney's more realistic theme park, one that features sections modeled after Africa and Asia and puts live animals rather than costumed creatures center stage.
Set a full generation after the conflicts of the film, Disney Imagineers promise Pandora to be so intricately constructed that this planet in the Alpha Centauri star system will feel more lifelike than not.
We'll begin to find out when we get our first glimpse of Pandora, as Disney is opening up the land for a small media preview. We'll have multiple stories about the land in the coming weeks, including interviews with some of those who are bringing it to life.
We'll be going on both of the land's main attractions -- one, Avatar Flight of Passage, that simulates a ride on the winged banshees, and another, Na'Vi River Journey, that serves as a calming ride through a glowing forest -- as well as sampling some of Pandora's food.
You can follow along on Twitter, Instagram and stayed tuned here for first impressions and photos.