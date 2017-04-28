Join us as we explore Disney's brand new Pandora world

The path to Pandora -- The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

A bioluminescent forest. A ride on a banshee. Flying mountains.

On May 27 Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom's will open what's expected to be one of the company's most technically immersive theme park lands to date, Pandora -- The World of Avatar. But we're headed in there Saturday, and you can follow along online.

Inspired by the 2009 James Cameron film "Avatar," Pandora will inject a heavy dose of make believe into Disney's more realistic theme park, one that features sections modeled after Africa and Asia and puts live animals rather than costumed creatures center stage.

Set a full generation after the conflicts of the film, Disney Imagineers promise Pandora to be so intricately constructed that this planet in the Alpha Centauri star system will feel more lifelike than not.