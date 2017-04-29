'Judge Judy,' Kelsey Grammer and 'Lost in Oz' are winners at Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

"Judge Judy" took home its second consecutive award for best legal/courtroom program at Friday night's ceremony for the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy, its third win in 21 seasons.

The ceremony, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, celebrated the men and women working behind the scenes in daytime television, honoring programming broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. during 2016.

Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer won his first Daytime Emmy at the ceremony for his voice work as Blinky on Netflix's animated series "Trollhunters."

Grammer's voice acting on "The Simpsons" as Sideshow Bob garnered him a Primetime Emmy in 2006.

Streaming-content provider Amazon took home Emmys for both preschool children's animated program and children's animated program, with "The Snowy Day" and "Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure," respectively.

The rest of the Daytime Emmy categories, including awards for morning program, talk show and drama series, will be awarded Sunday at a ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez ("Extra") and Sheryl Underwood ("The Talk").