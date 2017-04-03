Martin Lawrence is engaged again: Check out his fiancee's ring!

Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is about to give marriage another shot.

The "Bad Boys" and "Blue Streak" star, 51, popped the question to girlfriend Roberta Moradfar last week. He presented his wife-to-be with a staggering engagement ring featuring personalized details -- "M (heart) R" to be exact.

Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner, shared the news on Instagram by posting a collage of photos and a note: "And I said 'Yes!' 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life."

The jeweler, Iconic Jewelry, also posted a close-up video showing off the emerald cut diamond and its sparkling band.