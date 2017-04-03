Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Everybody loves 'The Walking Dead's' Sonequa Martin-Green
- Kim Kardashian will likely use a surrogate to have another baby
- Doris Day turns 95 today — not 93 — and she's as surprised as anyone
- John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania 33
- Live review: Eric Church at Staples Centerat Staples Center
Martin Lawrence is engaged again: Check out his fiancee's ring!
|Nardine Saad
Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is about to give marriage another shot.
The "Bad Boys" and "Blue Streak" star, 51, popped the question to girlfriend Roberta Moradfar last week. He presented his wife-to-be with a staggering engagement ring featuring personalized details -- "M (heart) R" to be exact.
Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner, shared the news on Instagram by posting a collage of photos and a note: "And I said 'Yes!' 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life."
The jeweler, Iconic Jewelry, also posted a close-up video showing off the emerald cut diamond and its sparkling band.
This will be the "Martin" alum's third marriage. He was wed to Shamicka Gibbs, with whom he has daughters Iyanna and Amara Trinity, from 2010 to 2012. Before that, he was married to beauty queen Patricia Southall from 1995 to 1997. They had daughter Jasmine Page Lawrence together; Southall is now married to former football pro Emmitt Smith.
Lawrence most recently starred in the short-lived 2014 comedy "Partners" with Kelsey Grammer and has been attached to another installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise for years.
A rep for Lawrence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.