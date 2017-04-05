Squirrel Girl fans, unite: Marvel and Freeform to team up for 'Marvel's New Warriors'

"Marvel's New Warriors," a live-action comedy adaptation of the comic of the same name, is headed to Freeform in 2018.

Freeform now has two Marvel shows in the works, according to Wednesday's announcement that "Marvel's New Warriors," a live-action adaptation of the eponymously titled comic, is headed to the channel formerly known as ABC Family.

"New Warriors" centers around six young people struggling to make a difference and learn how to harness their powers, making it an appropriate fit for Freeform's mission to deliver quality content to young adults.

Though the complete cast of characters has yet to be announced, the project will prominently feature comic fan favorite Squirrel Girl, whom several Hollywood actresses, including Anna Kendrick, have lobbied to play.

"’Marvel's New Warriors’ have always been fan favorites, and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well,” said Marvel’s head of television, Jeph Loeb. "After the amazing experience we've had with Freeform on ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,’ we can't think of a better place for our young heroes."

"Cloak & Dagger," the tale of an interracial teenage couple who fall in love while acquiring superpowers, is scheduled for release in 2018.

"New Warriors" marks Marvel's first venture into television comedy, with DC beating it to the punch in February with NBC's "Powerless."

Though not a part of Wednesday's official announcement, Karey Burke, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform, told the Hollywood Reporter that Kevin Biegel ("Enlisted, "Cougar Town") is nearing a deal to write the script and serve as show runner on "New Warriors."

The first season of "New Warriors," featuring 10, 30-minute episodes, is scheduled for release in 2018.