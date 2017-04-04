Editorial
Marvel's 'Defenders' release date revealed in teaser video

Dave Lewis

Netflix has revealed the release date of the Marvel superhero team-up show "The Defenders," bringing together the four heroes who have already anchored their own solo shows.

The new teaser features surveillance footage showing Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) riding in an elevator together at Midland Circle Financial, before Jones angrily takes out the camera.

The video's time code then freezes on "08:18:20:17," a fun way to indicate the show's release date of Aug. 8, 2017.

