Mike Epps apologizes for kangaroo gag that went sideways in Detroit

Mike Epps regrets and is apologizing for bringing a kangaroo onstage for a gag in front of a screaming crowd at the end of his show Friday in Detroit.

"I wanna sincerely apologize to everybody," the comic said Sunday on Instagram. "I don't own the kangaroo and did not mean any harm to the animal it got outta hand and I am sorry."

Video from the concert shows two men and Epps dancing around with the kangaroo, which was in a harness, on a leash and appeared uncomfortable in the noisy, confusing situation. One of the handlers picked up the animal and showed it off to the crowd, almost as if it were a prop.

"I made a bad decision. I made a bad move," Epps told TMZ on Monday. The plan, he said, was to have the kangaroo run across the back of the stage at the end of the show and draw a laugh from the crowd, with the comic then making like he didn't know what was going on.

"But that's not what happened," he said. "They ended up bringing the kangaroo up and wanting to show the kangaroo off on the front of the stage. It just made me look bad."

Epps, who said he will be donating to the kangaroo-preservation foundation Viva!, told TMZ that he didn't think the animal's owner should bring it out for entertainment purposes in the future.

A rep for Epps didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.