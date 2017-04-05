Motion picture academy launches new 'Academy Gold' internship program aimed at boosting diversity

In the latest step in its continuing effort to boost diversity both within its ranks and across the film business, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a new industry-wide summer internship and mentoring program aimed at broadening opportunities for students and young professionals from underrepresented communities.

Launching in June, the "Academy Gold" initiative will strive to connect a range of companies from across the entertainment landscape with a pool of diverse young talent. All of the major studios have committed to the program, along with companies such as HBO, IMAX, Lionsgate/Starz, Panavision and Dolby Laboratories, with each partner pledging to sponsor up to three interns.

In the pilot year more than 50 interns will participate in the eight-week program, including 15 who will be placed within the academy itself. The academy will also develop an alumni database to track the professional development of participants once they've completed their internships and provide them with further networking opportunities.

In a statement, the academy's director of talent development and inclusion, Edgar Aguirre, who was hired last year, said that the program "will empower and create new opportunities for emerging and diverse talent, while engaging our membership and underscoring the impact these leaders can have on shaping the future of our industry."

With academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs entering the home stretch of her final term in office, the move affirms that the diversity push that she helped spearhead will continue long after her tenure ends.

"I’ve been in this business a long time and I’ve seen the door open and close many times," Boone Isaacs told The Times in December. "But this conversation of inclusion is really bubbling up, so I don’t think it will slow down.”