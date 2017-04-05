Pepsi apologizes, pulls controversial Kendall Jenner ad

Well, that was fast. Less than a day after defending its new ad campaign as "a moment of unity," Pepsi has pulled its "Live for Now" commercial and released an official statement on Wednesday.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize," the statement read. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Despite the hilarity of the company referring to itself in third-person, the highlight of this mea culpa is clearly the company's sympathy for Kendall Jenner.

Won't someone think of Kendall Jenner?!