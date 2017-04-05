Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Marvel and Freeform to team up for 'Marvel's New Warriors'
- Pepsi defends Kendall Jenner ad amid widespread outrage
- Ian McKellen could have been the Dumbledore of your dreams
- The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018
- 'Invader Zim' returning to Nickelodeon as a TV movie
- Comedy Central announces new late-night series starring Jordan Klepper
Pepsi apologizes, pulls controversial Kendall Jenner ad
|Libby Hill
Well, that was fast. Less than a day after defending its new ad campaign as "a moment of unity," Pepsi has pulled its "Live for Now" commercial and released an official statement on Wednesday.
"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize," the statement read. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."
Despite the hilarity of the company referring to itself in third-person, the highlight of this mea culpa is clearly the company's sympathy for Kendall Jenner.
Won't someone think of Kendall Jenner?!