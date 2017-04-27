Oh, yah, 'Fargo' took a trip to Los Angeles

Warren Littlefield, left, a producer on FX's season three of "Fargo," stands near director John Cameron during a day of filming at a motel in Hollywood.

In the FX drama "Fargo," the wintry Midwest is the backdrop to murder, mayhem and mystery. But this season, its third, the City of Angels is about to get in on the action.

The series, inspired by the beloved 1996 Coen brothers movie, shot scenes for next week's third episode in Los Angeles. And we were on set with creator and executive producer Noah Hawley.

"I was excited about the idea because obviously the Coens have a very long relationship with the idea of Hollywood," he said, noting they particularly like to play with different periods.

"This [episode] has a period element to it as well, but it's not really a period they've dealt with in their films."

Season 3, which is set in 2010, follows two feuding brothers (both played by Ewan McGregor with an assist from Spanx) as tensions rise in their sibling rivalry over an inheritance from their long-dead father. Carrie Coon also stars as Gloria Burgle, who journeys to Los Angeles in Episode 3 to poke into her stepdad’s mysterious past as “Thaddeus Mobley.”

While we won't give too much away, let's just say the settings are in keeping with the "Fargo" universe: think coffee shop and motels.

Outside of this field trip to Los Angeles — both production-wise and story-wise — shooting on the third season mostly took place in Calgary, Canada, which stands in for the show's snowy Midwest setting.

Check back next week for our inside look as "Fargo" takes on Los Angeles.