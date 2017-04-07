Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have broken up, reports say

After nearly three years together, Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have broken up, according to reports out Friday.

The split was — wait for it — amicable, a source told People, which first reported the news. Post-breakup, they're still "close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward," the source said.

"It was Olivia that called the break," an E! News source said.

Munn, 36, told Conan O'Brien in 2015 that when she first connected with Rodgers, she had no idea that he was a star player for the Green Bay Packers.

"All I saw was that he was, like, really attractive. I didn't really care what he did," she said. "I was like, you are such a big man!"

The couple went to the ESPY Awards together in July — right around the time brother Jordan Rodgers started airing some of the family's dirty laundry on "The Bachelorette" — but an Instagram purge by Munn in October started whispers that they were on the rocks.

Rumors that they were engaged had circulated in January 2016 and were debunked by Munn, who said the magazine that first reported the story just made it up. A similar rumor bubbled up this past January too after she was photographed with big bling on her left-hand ring finger. Seems safe now to say that was a bust as well.

The E! News source wouldn't rule out a future reconciliation but said the two were at different places in life right now.

"They were great together ... but as of now, they need time."